Janet Clare Lemoine, age 60, of Simmesport

Memorial services for Janet Clare Lemoine of Simmesport will be held at a later date.

Janet Clare Lemoine, age 60, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Janet was a longtime employee for the Corps of Engineers and also worked for the Town of Simmesport for a period of time. Due to her illness, Janet was a resident at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home for almost 13 years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Camille Swafford (Emmrid Gilbert) of Simmesport; her loving & devoted companion of 16 years, Glenn Gambrell of Melville; step-mother, Betty Lemoine of Plaucheville; step-sisters, Tina Torres, Donna David, Nicole Dufour and Dione Guillot all of Plaucheville. She is also survived by her niece, Breean Greene of Orlando, Florida and aunt, Gwen (Blaze) Salario of Denham Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Billy” Lemoine & Geraldine Lacour Lemoine; maternal grandparents, Lemme & Maybelle Lacour; and paternal grandparents, Brice & Mae Lemoine.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St. Simmesport, LA 71369 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.