Janet Gros, former Marksville council member

Janet Desselle Gros

August 12, 1929 - January 09, 2019

Funeral services for Janet Desselle Gros will be Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rose Neath Funeral Home – 334 Acton Road – Marksville, LA with Fr. Gus “Dutch” Voltz officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Rose Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Janet Desselle Gros passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Oakmonte Estate Assisted Living. Janet was born August 12, 1929 to Ellis and Minnie Desselle and grew up in Bordelonville. After graduation, she attended beauty school and became a lifelong beautician.

Janet met and married the love of her life, Charles Louis Gros, Junior. They shared over sixty years of married life in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis and her son, Reginald Paul Gros. Janet is survived by her son, Craig Louis (Amy) Gros, daughter-in-law Constance (Thad) Lemoine Gros Rabalais, and her grandchildren, Courtney Louis (Jennifer), Adam Roy (Monica), Nicholas Paul, Hunter Louis and Alexis Elizabeth. She is survived by her great grand children, Charles Louis, Augustin Roy, Georgia Lee, Cynthia Anne, and Porter Haydel, who all lovingly called her "Mama Jan." She is also survived by her brother, Ronnie (Judy) Desselle and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet enjoyed and excelled in bowling for many years. She was a very civic-minded and an active member of the community. She served 16 years on the Marksville City Council. She was an active member of the Council on Aging, Marksville Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph Pastorial Council, Marksville Garden Club, board member of Cemetery #2 and Soil and Water Conservation.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to everyone at Oakmont Estate Assisted Living and All Saints Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

Craig and Amy would like to extend a special thanks to the Rabalais family, Gaston, Diane, Dawn, Constance, Thad, and Lexie for all the love and kindness they showed her for so many years.

Honored to serve as Pall Bearers will be Courtney Gros, Adam Gros, Nicholas Gros, Hunter Gros Rabalais, Thad Rabalais, and Hans Desselle.