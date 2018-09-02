Janet Juneau, age 75, of Mansura

Janet Juneau

MANSURA - A Memorial Mass for Janet Juneau of Mansura is currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Janet Juneau, age 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at her home in Mansura. She was born May 20, 1943.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Juneau; and parents, Camille and Amie Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Amie (David) Mclain of Mansura, Tina (Dalvin) Warren of Mansura, Jane (Michael) Douglas of Lafayette and John (Deborah) Juneau of Plaucheville; her sister, Agatha Bordelon of Mansura; brother, Carroll Bordelon of Huntsville, Alabama ; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donates in Mrs. Janet’s memory be made to the Louisiana School for the Deaf, P.O. Box 3074 Baton Rouge, LA 70821.