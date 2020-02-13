Janet Marie Lambert, age 56, of Hessme

A Memorial Service and Inurnment for Ms. Janet Marie Lambert will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Janet Marie Lambert, age 56, of Hessmer, departed this life on February 11, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Joseph and Martha Lee Dauzat Lambert and one daughter, Nicole Moseley.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Shawn Moseley (Jennifer) of Marksville; two brothers, Dale Lambert of Moreauville, Chris Lambert of Marksville; one half-sister, Dianne Carmouche and three grandchildren, Julie Rusk, Bryce Moseley and Grace Moseley.