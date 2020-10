Services for Mrs. Janice Cash are currently pending at this time.

Janice Cash, age 76, passed away at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home of Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Robert Cash of Moreauville; daughter, Rachael McFall of Ridge Crest, LA; her brother and three sisters; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Dora Workman Pope.