Janice Cecile Hinrichs Handel, age 95, of Evergreen

Janice Cecile Hinrichs Haydel

EVERGREEN - Graveside services for Janice Cecile Hinrichs Haydel, age 95, will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Bayou Rouge Cemetery in Evergreen with Rev. David Trimbur officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. She was born on June 28, 1923.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.