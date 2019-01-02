A Memorial Service for Janice Gauthier Lockwood will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Jim Ferguson, officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Janice Gauthier Lockwood, age 62 of Hessmer, passed away at the Hessmer Nursing Home on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 5:04 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years, Harold Lockwood of Hessmer, son, Christopher Lockwood of Echo, mother, Leza Juneau Gauthier of Fifth Ward, siblings, Terry Gauthier of Pollock, Glenn (Angela) Gauthier of Haughton, Brenda (Michael) Sharon of Fifth Ward, Pamela Jeansonne of Hessmer and Godson, Mark Anders, Jr. of Alexandria.

Mrs. Lockwood was preceded in death by her father, Ores Pierre Gauthier and siblings, Ronald Gauthier and Kathleen Stanley.

The Lockwood Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.