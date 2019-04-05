Janice Mayeux, tribal storyteller and historian of the Avogel tribe

Memorial services for Janice Mayeux will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church beginning at 11:00am with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

Janice Mayeux, age 70, of Lafayette, passed away at 12:51pm on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. She was born on March 6th, 1949, in Bunkie, LA and was a life-long area resident of Lafayette, LA. She worked by her husband’s side as a substitute teacher and realtor business partner. She was always active in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She spent her past days at her husband’s side as a volunteer at Vermilionville, Lafayette, LA. She was proud of her Choctaw heritage. Her ancestors (father’s side) were from Philadelphia, MS band of Choctaws. She was on the tribal roll of the Avogel Tribe of Louisiana. She was a tribal storyteller and historian of the Avogel tribe.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Milburn John Mayeux; son, Michael Mayeux; daughter, Brandie Olivier and her husband Sean; grandchildren, Jared Olivier and Alexis Faith Olivier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Gladys Kojis.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Chapel in Hessmer on Saturday, April 13th, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that friends make a donation to the charity of their choice.

