Janice Tilson, 62, Marksville

Janice Marie Tison, age 62 of Marksville, La and Shreveport, LA, passed away on November 15, 2020, following a three year battle with illness, fought with strength, courage, humility and laughter. Honoring her request she will be cremated and laid to rest with her parents in Marksville, LA. The interment will be private at a later date.

Janice wanted her life to be remembered as one of light, laughter, and joyful memories.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E.J. Tison and Martha C. Tison.Those left to cherish her memories include brothers Timothy (Chris) Tison of Shreveport, LA and David (Maria) Tison of Miramar, FL. Three nephews Justin (Lindsey) Tison, Brian and Paul Tison, and niece Allison (Matt) Tison Rodgers and four great nieces. Among those blessed to have been part of her life were her beloved dog, Molly Marie, vast numbers of friends, peers and students,

Janice touched lives who were most in need as a special education teacher for 31 years in Caddo and St. Martin Parishes. She lived her daily life making time to speak, laugh and leave each one with a light hearted remark or a teasing joke. Her infectious humor, laughter and acceptance of others were her gifts. She leaves us with so many wonderful memories; we know she is still laughing and watching over us.

Janice and family would like to extend special thanks to Renee Guthrie, and the Amedysis staff, particularly Brandi, Betty, Donna, and Brother Jim, Sisters In Christ, Dr. Harold Wold and staff in Alexandria, LA. and Don's Pharmasave in Marksville, LA. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to American Cancer Association, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or the charity of your choice.