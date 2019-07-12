Jason “Black” Lawrence Juneau,a ge 90, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Jason “Black” Lawrence Juneau will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Danny Hargrove officiating. Interment will be in St Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mr. Juneau, age 90, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordy and Agnes Bernard Juneau; wife, Emmalee Juneau; two brothers, Buford Juneau and twin brother Wilson Juneau; one sister, Doris Bernard; one grandson, Brady Joseph Dauzat and one great grandson, Austin Guillot. After many years, “Black” retired from Marksville ready Mix having been a truck driver for the company. Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Terrel Juneau (Tina) of Marksville; three daughters, Debra St. Romain (Stravis) of Cocoville, Marilyn Juneau of Marksville, Carol Brouillette (Tommy) of Marksville; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time.