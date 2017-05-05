Jason David Walker, age 47, of Bunkie

Jason David Walker

BUNKIE -Memorial Services for Jason David Walker will be Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Military funeral honors will be conducted at Salem Baptist Church after the services with burial at a later date under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

The Walker family requests visitation be observed at Salem Baptist Church on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time.

On August 5, 1969 a candle was lit for Jason and it burned brightly for 47 years. A lover of travel he embarked on a new journey on April 28, 2017, entering into the presence of the majesty of God. Born to Philip David Walker and Patricia A. Walker, Jason was the second of three children. Raised in Salem Baptist Church, Jason was baptized at an early age by the late Pastor Reverend Philemon Chambers. An active participant in Sunday School, Youth Church, and Senior Church, he served as a faithful Junior Deacon in the Youth Church and later under the leadership of Pastor James L. Sampson was appointed as a Senior Deacon at Salem Baptist Church.

A gifted and well-rounded student Jason attended Bunkie High School, graduating with honors in 1987. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a minor in Political Science. In 2000, Jason earned his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) as a member of the Order of Barristers from the University of Tulsa College of Law. While attending law school, Jason also served as the vice-president of the Moot Court Board and worked as a legal clerk with Oklahoma Farm Bureau insurance. In 2001 he was accepted as an attorney and counselor-of-law by the Texas State Bar. Since 2006, Jason practiced exclusively in personal injury law and achieved successful results for his clients throughout Texas in all areas of serious and catastrophic injury. In his most recent position he was employed as an attorney with the Dashner Law Firm of Irving, Texas.

Prior to attending law school, he served in the United States Army where he was awarded two Army Achievement Medals and an Army Commendation Medal. He enjoyed music and had a passion for traveling and experiencing different cultures which took him to destinations nationally and internationally.

He was preceded in death by parents, Philip David Walker and Patricia A. Walker; grandparents, Robert Ambres, Ethel Lewis Ambres, and Clara Hurts; aunts, Paula Ambres Brown and Helen Jones; uncle, Elgee Jones, and “Uncle” cousin Merion “Sonny” Gill.

Cherishing his memories are his sister, Felicia Ann Walker of Bunkie; his brother, Wesly Jarred (Danyelle) Walker of Houston, Texas; his nephew, Zachary Jarred Walker of Houston, Texas; his aunt, Sharanda Ambres of Houston, Texas; his great-uncle, Lloyd (Ossie Mae) Ambres of Houston, Texas; his great-aunt, Mary Ned of Baton Rouge; his godfather, John (Thelma) Wright of Bunkie; a loving and caring special friend, Janis Ludwig of The Colony, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.