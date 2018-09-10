Jason Gaspard, age 76, of Mansura

Jason Gaspard

MANSURA - Funeral Mass for Jason Gaspard of Mansura will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Fr. Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Jason Gaspard, age 76, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Riviere De Soleil Community Care Center. He was born on January 19, 1942.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Gaspard; and siblings, Lindsey Gaspard, Clise Laborde, Lisade Aymond, Eugene Gaspard, Alton Gaspard, Buford Gaspard and Earline Gaspard.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Velita Gaspard of Mansura; children, Dwayne (Tammy) Gaspard of Moreauville, Susan (Gerard) Gremillion of Central, Ted Gaspard of Mansura and Glen Gaspard of Mansura; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.