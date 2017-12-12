Jason Mark Bordelon, age 39, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Marksville

Jason Mark Bordelon

MANSURA - Funeral services for Mr. Jason Mark Bordelon will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Christian Family Worship Center in Mansura with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Christian Family Worship Center from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Mr. Bordelon, age 39, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Marksville, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was born on December 20, 1977.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Stanley P. Bordelon; and his maternal grandfather, Irvin Gauthier.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Brock Clark of Bayou Chicot; father, Mark D. (Janice L.) Bordelon of Hickory Hill; mother, Sharon Gauthier (Farouq) El-hamdan of Baton Rouge; paternal grandmother, Ella Mae Bordelon of Marksville; maternal grandmother, Shirley Ponthier Gauthier of Hessmer; step-brothers, Brandon (Candice) Smith of Fifth Ward, Adam, Hakeem of Baton Rouge and Beau El-hamdan of Baton Rouge; and step-sister, Dawn Lavespere of Pineville.

To extend online condolences to the Bordelon family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com