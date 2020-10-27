JC Carmouche, Fifth Ward

Joseph C. (JC) Carmouche passed away on October 26, 2020 at 2:20 a.m. at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents Moore and Aline Carmouche, granddaughters Briana Banks and Cheryl Carmouche all of Fifth Ward.

He is survived by his wife Cilta Carmouche; his sons, Jeremy Carmouche (Christine) and Jody Carmouche (Mitzi); his grandchildren, Megan (Lee) Wolff, Amber (Richard) Mills, Brooke Carmouche, Dillan Pearson, Alexis Pearson, Vikki (Dustin) Brouillette, Braxton Guillory; and Dawson Carmouche; his six great grandchildren, his sister Barbara (Terrell) Darbonne; numerous nieces and nephews all of Fifth Ward.

Graveside services at Our Lady of Lourdes #1 will be held at later date.

