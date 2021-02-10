Jean Guillory, Bordelonville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean Guillory will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Louis Sklar officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church Hall Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

90 years to the day. Ma was born on February 8, 1931 to and she went to Heaven on February 8, 2021.

She had a full life, married 54 years to her love “Papa”. He has been resting in peace for 18 years now. Get your ear muffs ready, Papa, because she will talk your ears off for eternity about all that has happened in the last 18 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lionel Guillory; and her parents, Sanville J. and Ethel Juneau Bordelon.

She is survived by her two children, Susy Guillory Marcotte (Glen) of Bordelonville and Deryl Guillory (Terri) of Bordelonville; her one brother, Wayne Bordelon of Thibodeaux; her five grandchildren, Tracy Tassin (Blake), Clint Marcotte (Meg), Sara Wallace (Jake), Jessica Leger (Brad) and Thomas Guillory; and her truest loves, her 10 great-grandchildren, who adored her.

She loved nothing more than visiting on early Saturday mornings to deliver YooHoos, chips, and Sugar Baby candies, her arrival announced by repeated blowing of the car horn. She was lovingly called Mama, Ma, Mawsie, and Sugar Baby, among many but she answered to them all. She enjoyed every birthday, graduation, new job, wedding, birth of new babies and could be counted on to snip honor roll and other articles from the Weekly News.

Ma cooked a hot lunch almost daily and loved when family members would stop by to eat with her. Lasagna, muffulettas, cracklings, fried oysters, and a fess de cochon were favorites and she supplied friends and family with shares of her yearly crop of turnips. She loved to make bread, always kept a fridge full of Coke and Sprite and was a great seamstress, which she reminded us of every time we showed up with busted pant legs or dresses that needed to be hemmed. Her lovingly-made quilts and hand-embroidered baby blankets are treasured by all who received them.

She sang in the St. Peter Catholic Church choir for decades, faithfully attended weekly Mass and was an ardent supporter of the St Peter Church Fair. For years, she actively participated in a Pokeno group, Supper Club, and a quilting group. Ma made and donated numerous sewn creations to St. Jude Hospital and to local nursing homes. The Young and the Restless was must-see tv since its beginning. She would never hang up the phone first. It was a battle royale to see who would cave in and hang up, but she always won.

Many stories are told about her stuntwoman-like mishaps which she always bounced back from like a champ. Most of her remarks with an extend “Maaahh” followed by her thoughts on this or that topic. She was the gold standard fountain of information, names, and stories that no one else could remember. One call to Ma and she filled in the blanks for us right up to the end.

She had remarkable sharpness of mind and was blessed with years of good health. We are grateful for who she was and all she selflessly shared with each of us. Sleep well, Ma and good luck, Papa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Jean’s name to St. Peter Catholic Church, P.O. Box 31, Bordelonville, LA 71320. Sincere thanks and appreciation to Avoyelles Manor and All Saints Hospice for their loving care and to the many people who have remembered and prayed for Ma.