Jeanette Deglandon, 80, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette Dupuy Deglandon will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a,m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Deglandon, age 80, of Marksville passed away on Monday, September 29, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleon Dauzat and Sadie Dauzat Dupuy Sayer;; her husband of 49 years, Daniel Deglandon; daughter, Faye Marie Deglandon Valois; sister, Ollamae Bordelon; brother, Bascom Dupuy; brother-in-law, Levi Pete Bordelon and companion, Hersey Lachney.

She was employed in housekeeping at Marksville City Hall for many years and was the manager of the Old River Apartments for 20 years.

She is survived by one son, Michael Deglandon (Brenda) of Marksville; two brothers, Daryl Dupuy (Shelby) of Fifth Ward, Frank Sayer (Sharon) of Brouillette; two sisters, Margie Voinche (Floyd) of Marksville, Kathy Aymond (Pete) of Marksville; son-in-law, Andrew Valois; sister-in-law, Gaye Dupuy; three grandchildren, Ashley Valois, Ashton Deglandon, Nick Deglandon; and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Frank Sayer, Nicholas Deglandon, Floyd Voinche, Jr., Andrew Armand, Jeff Lamartiniere, and Vickie Dufour.

