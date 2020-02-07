Jeanette Laborde Lacombe, 82, Echo

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, with Rev. Dwight de Jesus officiating. Interment will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at Kramer of Fifth Ward on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating.

Jeanette Laborde Lacombe, 82, of Echo passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, T.F. Lacombe; her two sons, Ronald "Pookie" Lacombe, and Stanley "Ace" Lacombe; one daughter in law, Lila Lacombe; and by her parents, Lindsey and Archie Mae Laborde.

Jeanette was born and raised in Bunkie. After marrying T.F., she moved to Echo and started working at Weil's Department store in Bunkie. Jeanette and T.F. then took over her father's mattress company, Laborde Mattress Works in Bunkie. She also worked at Wal-Mart in Marksville. Jeanette was a devoted member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Echo where she sang in the church choir. Jeanette's favorite pastime was her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her seven grandchildren, Travis Lacombe and his wife Dawn of Fifth Ward, Joshua Lacombe and his wife Brandi of Marksville, Bradley Lacombe and his wife Brandy of Marksville, Kaleigh Garrot and her husband Buddy of Marksville, Tyler Lacombe of Marksville, Colby Lacombe and his wife Lacie of Marksville, Lacie Bonnette and her husband Keith of Echo, and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by, one brother Otis Laborde of Echo; one sister-in-law Etna Key of Echo; one brother-in-law Gerald Lacombe and his wife Gail of Echo; numerous nieces and nephews; and one daughter-in-law, Phyllis Lacombe of Marksville.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Travis Lacombe, Joshua Lacombe, Bradley Lacombe, Tyler Lacombe, Colby Lacombe and Dusty Lacombe. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Lacombe and Braden Lacombe.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials sent to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church at Post Office Box 37, Echo, LA 71330-0037.