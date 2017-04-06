Jeanette Marie DeSoto Courville age 77 of West Monroe

Funeral services for Jeanette Marie DeSoto Courville will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, April 7, 2017 at Escude Funeral Home, Mansura, LA. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2, Marksville, LA under the direction of Escude Funeral Home, Mansura, LA.

Mrs. Courville was born December 28, 1939 in Fifth Ward, LA and passed away April 4, 2017 in West Monroe. She was a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law and aunt. Mrs. Courville was a CNA for over 30 years, and loved cooking for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Norbert Courville, and her daughter Dale Anne Powell.

She is survived by daughter; Norma Lemoine and husband Keith of West Monroe, LA; sons; Jerry Courville and wife Cheryl of Cumming, GA, David Courville and wife Sheila of Big Bend, LA, and Tony Courville and wife Lori of Flowery Branch, GA; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Armand, Shawn Courville, David ''Bubba'' Courville, Jr., Blaine Courville, Sam Lemoine and Kerney LeBleu.

Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time Friday, April 7, 2017 at Escude Funeral Home.