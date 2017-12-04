Jeanette Villemarette Watts, age 90, of Hessmer

Jeanette Villemarette Watts

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette Watts will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m.

Mrs. Watts, age 90 of Hessmer, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Hessmer Nursing Home. She was born on December 13, 1926.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Simon and Ezilda Ducote Villemarette; her son-in-law, Frances Robert LaFleur; and her two brothers, Murrell Villemarette and Royal Villemarette.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Wilton Watts of Hessmer; her son, Michael (Angela) Watts of Plaquemine; her daughter, Evelyn W. LaFleur of Plaquemine; her grandchildren, Theresa Delaune, Michael Watts, Jr., Catherine Gill, Simon Watts, and Matthew Watts; and 5 great-grandchildren.

