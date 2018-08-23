Jeanne Marie Lemoine Bonnette, age 90, of Alexandria

Jeanne Marie Lemoine Bonnette

MANSURA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanne Marie Lemoine Bonnette of Alexandria will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Alexandria with Rev. Dan O’Connor, Rev. Dutch Voltz, III, and Rev. John Cunningham officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery Mausoleum in Mansura under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. of Alexandria.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Alexandria beginning on Friday, August 24, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held in the Kramer Chapel on Friday at 6 p.m.

Jeanne Marie Lemoine Bonnette, age 90, passed away August 22, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones. Jeanne was born in Mansura, on July 27, 1928 she attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic School followed by The Academy of the Sacred Heart College in Grand Coteau where she graduated in 1949. She was a devoted military wife and mother with an endless love for her family. Jeanne had a passion for traveling the world and enjoyed volunteering over 40 years of her time as an auxiliary at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, a volunteer at Shepard Center and member of Prompt Succor Altar Society.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Albin McKinley Lemoine and Norma Bordelon Lemoine; son, Ensign Keith N. Bonnette USN; two sisters, Margaret Newton and Felice Viguerie; and brother Michael Lemoine.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lt. Col. (Ret) H. J. Bonnette Jr.; her two sons, André (Clara) Bonnette and Herbert J. (Jana) Bonnette III; her four grandchildren, Beau Bonnette, Andrea Norris, Noah Bonnette and Ryan Bonnette; and three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Bonnette, Benjamin Bonnette and Colette Norris.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Sam Newton, Rob Ferguson, Mark Lemoine, Jeff Boudreaux, Justin Norris, Beau Bonnette.

Donations may be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Altar Society, St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mansura, Louisiana or charity of your choice.

