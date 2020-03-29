Jeannette Moreau

Mrs. Jeanette Moreau, 79, of Mansura passed from this life, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence.

She was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother who will be deeply missed and loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Ellis Mayeux, Sr. and Lula Ortego Mayeux; brothers, Landry Mayeux, Donald Mayeux.

Those left to cherish her memory include her partner of 30 plus years, Billy Goodman; sons, Ned Moreau, Clint Moreau and wife, Shelia; daughter, Roxanne Thibodeaux (Robbie Billadeau); brother, John Ellis Mayeux, Jr. and wife, Helen; grandchildren, Danielle Thibodeaux, Kenneth A. Moreau (Rhiannon) and Casey Moreau (Kayla) and Hollie Moreau (Skylar Hines).