Jennings Joseph Courville, 83, Mansura

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Jennings “Chief” Joseph Courville will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19th, 2021 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will follow in the Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18th, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Mr. Courville, age 83, passed away on March 15th, 2021, at his residence in Mansura

Mr. Courville is survived by his son, Wayne “T-Wayne” Courville (Yvonne) of Mansura and one grandchild, Kyler Jennings Courville.

Mr. Courville is preceded in death by his wife, Genita Laborde Courville; parents, Foster and Lula Courville; brother, Joseph Courville.

