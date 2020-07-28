Jenny Maddie, 88, Simmesport

Funeral Mass for Jenny Maddie of Simmesport will begin at 12:30pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow at Christ the King Cemetery.

Jenny Maddie, age 88, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christine (Mike) Rusk of Baton Rouge; son, Dennis (Brenda) Dauzat of Simmesport; grandchildren: Michelle Moreau, Nick Dauzat, Jessica Rusk, Michael Rusk; great-grandchildren: Hubert Moreau, Tyler Dauzat, and Chloe Dauzat.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Avit Dauzat; parents, Frank & Carrie Zeno Maddie; sisters: Lena Broadway, Maggie Lemoine, Frances Maddie Ray, and Mary LeGrange; brothers: Carlo Maddie, Bill Maddie, Joe “Tater” Maddie, and Sam Maddie.

Visitation will begin at 11:30am until time of service on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. A rosary prayer service will also be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St. (318-964-2324) La, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.