Jenus Juneau, Bunkie native

Memorial services for Jenus Juneau will be held at a later date.

Juneau, 42 of Gold Bend, Oregon formerly of Bunkie, died December 11. He was born May 19, 1978.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Joe Juneau and grandparents, Vellamy Juneau and Irvin Juneau.

Survivors include his wife, Kristina Juneau of Gold Bend; two sons, Jenus Irvin Juneau and Kaije Christian Juneau, both of Gold Bend; mother, Kay Juneau of Bunkie; one brother, Michael Bordelon of Arkansas; one sister, Shaun Juneau of Hessmer and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

He loved to hunt and fish. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband and father.