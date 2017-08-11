Jeremy Blake Armand, age 30, of Lone Pine

Jeremy Blake Armand

LONE PINE - Funeral services for Jeremy Blake Armand will be Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Lone Pine with Rev. Charles Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hill Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the First Baptist Church of Lone Pine on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 12 noon - 10 p.m. and resume on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 8 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Armand, age 30, of Lone Pine and St. Martinville, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 on the Gold Dust Loop as the result of an accident. Born on April 7, 1987, he did construction work.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chris P. Armand; maternal grandmother, Geraldine Gray; maternal grandfather, Benjamin P. Gray; paternal grandfather, Felix Armand, Jr.; uncle, Jeff Gray; and step-son, Levi Vining.

He is survived by his fianceé, Brittany Schexnayder of St. Martinville; his son, Nathan Lachney of Lone Pine; his daughter, Bailey Armand of St. Martinville; his mother, Bridgette Gray Armand of Lone Pine; his brother, Casey Armand of Lone Pine; his two sisters, Ashley Armand of St. Landry and Kimberly Armand of Broussard; his paternal grandmother, Betty A. Armand of Bunkie; and two step-sons, Liam Vining of St. Martinville and Elijah Vining of St. Martinville.