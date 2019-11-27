Funeral Mass for Jerome “Boonie” Walker Murray, Sr. will begin at 11am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Entombment & military honors will be held in the St. Paul Mausoleum.

Visitation will begin at 9am until 11am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Rosary prayer service will begin at 10am.

Jerome “Boonie” Murray, Sr., age 88, of Mansura , passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. Boonie was the oldest living member of the Masonic Lodge #89 in Marksville and a member of the Knights of Peter Claver.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Metz; parents, Cilton Murray & Rose Mae Johnson Murray; siblings, Ernest Murray & Theresa Jones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Margaret Dupas Murray; daughters, Cheryl Nicholas, Diane Murray, Linda Newman, Cindy Murray, & Melissa Zenon; sons, Jerome Murray, Jr., Bernard Murray, George Murray, Andrew Murray, & Ronald Murray; sister, Barbara Jackson. He is also survived by a total of fifty grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family & friends.