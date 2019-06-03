Jerry Akthes Hoover age 92 of Bunkie

Funeral services for Jerry Hoover will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the David Haas United Methodist Church Sanctuary (park by library) with the Rev. Joe Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Hoover, age 92 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at OakMont Estates in Mansura.

Mr. Hoover was retired after many years with Amoco. He was a member of the David Haas United Methodist Church and he loved his town of Bunkie and he loved to walk the streets of Bunkie every day, twice a day.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Percy Althes and Annie Samford Hoover; a sister, Evelyn H. Ducote; a nephew, Leigh Perkins; and a niece, Jeanette Hicks.

Survivors include his sister, Eulalie H. Perkins of Natchitoches and 11 nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the David Haas United Methodist Church Sanctuary.