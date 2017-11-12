Jerry Lee Graham, age 71, Hessmer

Jerry Lee Graham

HESSMER - Funeral services for Jerry Lee Graham of Hessmer will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 beginning at 10:30 a.m at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura and Rosary Prayer Service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Jerry Graham, age 71, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Born on September 1 1946, Jerry served U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War between January 1966 through January 1972.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston and Lillian Graham.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Marlene Graham of Hessmer; daughters, Ginger Graham (Shane) Stout of Pineville and Sundra Graham (Roderick) Dauzat of Lecompte; sister, Charlene O'Quin of Sorrento; and eight grandchildren.