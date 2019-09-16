Jesse Gossett age 75 of Marksville

Funeral service for Jesse Gossett of Marksville will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at the Starlight Baptist Church of Marksville. Burial will be held at the Starlight Baptist Cemetery.

Jesse Gossett, age 75, passed away on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at the Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center.

Jesse was born in Dumas, Arkansas to the union of Perk and Magnolia Gossett. He was the ninth child born to this union. Jesse confessed a hope in Christ and accepted him as his personal Savior early in his life while living in Arkansas. He later joined the Starlight Baptist Church and served on the Usher board until his health began to fail. Jesse started to work when he was a young man. He moved to Louisiana to work on the river to make more money. He met and married Letha Morgan and one son was born. He later married Flora Gossett and one daughter was born to that union. Jesse was a farmer at heart. He raised chickens, hogs, and vegetables. He loved to hunt and fish. He led a beautiful life of caring and sharing. He shared his life stories with his family and friends encouraging them not to follow in his footsteps but to do better. He was an avid checker and domino player.

Some of his favorite phrases were, “The Lord has been good to me.” and “Thank you, Lord.” He had no problem with saying, “Thank you” and “I love you”.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bertha Gossett; son, Jesse, Jr.; daughter, Desner. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters.

Visitation will begin at 12:00pm until 1:00pm on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at the Starlight Baptist Church of Marksville.