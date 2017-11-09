Jessie P. "Dee Dee" Mayeux, Jr., age 62, of Bunkie

Jessie P. Mayeux, Jr.

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Jessie P. Mayeux, Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Jim Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Pythian Cemetery alongside his mother and father. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited by Rev. Scott Chemino at 6 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Jessie P. Mayeux, Jr. “Dee Dee” was born May 6, 1955. His parents, Jessie and Ella Mayeux (now deceased) were informed that they would have a new angel living in their home. This Angel with Down Syndrome grew and became the love of their lives as well as the lives of his siblings: Sisters, Barbara Marler (Keith) and Louise Littleton (deceased) and brother Charles Mayeux (Sandra). After the passing of his parents, Jessie (lovingly called Dee Dee) was left in the care of his remaining sisters and brother until his death on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the age of 62.

The family wishes to thank Complete Home Care, Compassionate Hospice, and leading Home Care for their loving care they gave Dee Dee.

