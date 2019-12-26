Jimmie Jenkins, 71, Cottonport

Funeral services for Jimmie “Mick” Jenkins of Cottonport, will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport. Burial will be held at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery of Long Bridge.

Jimmie “Mick” Jenkins, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pauline Wells of Cottonport; daughter, Stacey Jenkins; step-daughter, Jennifer Doucet, Crystal Wells, & Tina Wells; step-son, Joseph Wells & Kevin Wells; sisters, Gladys Jenkins of Cottonport, Linda Jenkins of Mansura, Bessie Jenkins of Cottonport, & Mary Dean Jenkins of Marksville; brothers, Joe Jenkins of Monroe, Charles Jenkins, Johnnie Jenkins, & Bret Jenkins all of Cottonport. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild and host of nieces and nephews.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents, Isiah & Octavia Jenkins; two sisters, and one brother.

Visitation will be begin at 8:00am until 11:00am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Albert Jenkins, Joe Jenkins, Charles Heggar, Earl Heggar, Earl Morris, Kevin Wells, Larry Hollis, & David Wright; honorary pallbearers: Charles Jenkins, Johnny Jenkins, Joe Jenkins, Lonis Laurent, Donald Moore, & Silton Williams.