Jimmie Jones,84,Lettsworth

Funeral Service for James “Jimmie” Jones of Lettsworth will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with Minister Mike Eaton officiating. Burial will take place at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery of Evergreen.

Jimmie Jones, age 84, passed away at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Sandra Jones of Lettsworth; children, Lee Lafayette “Lafe” Jones (Evelyn) of Alexandria and Leslie Jones Moreau (Rickey) of Simmesport; grandchildren, Luke Thomas Jones, Julia Katherine Jones, Olivia L. Wright, Tyler Moreau, and Justin Moreau; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Noflet and Katherine Elizabeth Wingfield Jones; sisters, Velma Simpson, Noma Jean Ray, Wilma Gertrude Howell, and Bobby N. Jones; brothers, Lynn Noflet Jones and Homer Jones; and his grandson, John E. Wright, Jr.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm on Friday, November 27th, 2020 until 8:00pm at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport. Visitation will resume on Saturday morning from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 625 Main St. Simmesport, LA 71369 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.