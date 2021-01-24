Jimmie Madrigal, 71, Evergreen

Private services for Jimmie Madrigal will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the directions of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Jimmie Madrigal, age 71, of Evergreen, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in his residence. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie H. and Mary Moreno Madrigal and his brother, Bart Madrigal.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Madrigal of Plaquemine; his three sons, Justin Madrigal and wife, Leandra, of Phoenix, AZ, Eric Sauceda and wife, Jessica, of Bunkie and Jimmie Sauceda and wife, Tori, of Carencro; his step-son, Keri St. Romain of Plaquemine; his three daughters, Angela Maxwell and husband, Troy, of Phoenix, AZ, Sonya Ferguson and husband, John, of Bunkie and Jessica Ferguson and husband, Gunner, of Bunkie; his five brothers, Robert Madrigal and wife, Virginia, of Bunkie, Richard Madrigal and wife, Rebecca, of Beggs, Jessie Madrigal and wife, Rhonda, of Oregon, WI, Randy Madrigal of Evergreen and Ernest Madrigal of Irving, TX; his eight sisters, Virginia Melandez of Waco, TX, Gloria Sauceda of Bunkie, Hope Ducote and husband, Kenneth, of Bunkie, Katherine Cook and husband, Wesley, of Lima, OH, Cecelia Bernal of Phoenix, AZ, Debra Robertson and husband, Randy, of Lima, OH, Sara Clark of Evergreen and Rachel Clark and husband, Joseph, Jr., of Plaucheville and eighteen grandchildren.