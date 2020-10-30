Jimmie Wells, Evergreen

Funeral services for Jimmie Wells will be held Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Funeral Home in Bunkie. Interment will follow at New Light Baptist Church in Evergreen with Rev. Anthony McGrew officiating.

Wells died October 23.

Active pallbearers will be Ricky Kyle, Mark Eldridge, Rashad Qaasim, Arthur Heggar and Lloyd Washington. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Wells, Allen Wells, Leroy Wells, Tonnie Wells and Rev. Anthony McGrew.