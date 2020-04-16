Jimmy Ford, age 79, of Marksville

Memorial services for Jimmy Ford of Marksville will be held at a later date.

Jimmy Ford, age 79, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Emily Jacob of Marksville and Jean Ford of Marksville; brothers, Remus (Liddia) Ford of Marksville and Davis Ford of Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Ida Andrew Ford, Sr.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura (318-964-2324) LA has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.