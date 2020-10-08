Jimmy Kelly, 68, Marksville

Graveside service for Jimmy Kelly, Sr. will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Bordelonville. Burial will be in St. James Baptist Cemetery.

Jimmy Kelly, Sr., 68, resident of Marksville, departed this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jacqueline Harris Kelly of Marksville; daughters, Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Kayla Dixon, and Mandy Dixon; sons, Terry Kelly (Merica), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), Jason Kelly (Sharron) and Billy Dixon, a host of brothers and sisters and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace J. and Virgie Kelly; daughter, Greta Kelly; sons, Tony Kelly, Jimmy Kelly, Jr., and John Wayne Kelly.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.