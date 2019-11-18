Jimmy Kelly, Jr, 49 of Marksville

Funeral services for Jimmy Kelly, Jr. of Marksville will begin at 11am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church in Moreauville.

Jimmy Kelly, Jr., age 49, passed away on Friday November 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette Louisiana.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Jimeka Jacob (Devin), and Deslin Jacob; sons: Christian Kelly (Stacy), Nicolas Jacob, and Jarvis Jacob; parents, Jimmy Kelly, Sr., and Jacqueline Harris Kelly; sister, Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel); brothers: Terry Kelly (Merica), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron). He is also survived by five grandchildren. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: James Jordan, Christian Kelly, Nicolas Jacob, Jarvis Jacob, Terry Kelly, and Elliot Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Greta Kelly; and brother, Tony Kelly.

Visitation will begin at 8am until 11am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church in Moreauville.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St, Mansura LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.