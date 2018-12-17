Jimmy Voorhies 67 Pineville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Jimmy Otis Voorhies will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 17, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Pastor John Spann officiating. Burial will be in Hayes Cemetery, Effie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and continued Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Nugent, Tanner Nugent, Joseph Ebey, Ken Neal, Travis Ward and Bryan Grelle.

Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Peart, Tripp Lee and Kenny Neal.

Mr. Voorhies, 67, of Pineville, passed from this life on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Voorhies served his country in the United States Marine Corp. During his working career, he was Chief Engineer on tugboats and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #269 Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Otis and Myrna Woodson Voorhies; brother, Chuck Voorhies and grandson, Joseph Alexander Voorhies.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Tena Neal Voorhies; sons, Brian Voorhies, Pete Voorhies and wife, Jane and Joseph Frank “Trey” Velek III; daughter, Rebecca Jean Voorhies; brothers, Jeffery W. Voorhies, Tommy W. Voorhies (Ginger) and Steven Voorhies (Denise); sisters, Janie Voorhies Yanos, Elizabeth Voorhies Lester (Greg) and Amy Voorhies Duhon (Chris); grandchildren, Tyler Nugent (Peyton), Tanner Nugent, Tripp Lee, Matthew Voorhies, Jacob Voorhies, Ellie Voorhies and Nate Voorhies and a host of other family members and friends.