Jo Ann Watts, Effie

Funeral services for Jo Ann Watts of Effie will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Marksville Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Robbie Strong officiating. Burial will follow at Bible Missionary Church Cemetery in Effie.

Jo Ann Watts, age 71, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at her home in Effie.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James M. Watts, Jr. of Effie; sons, Michael W. Monceaux of Boyce, Paul B. Reid (Abra) of Cottonport, John B. Reid (Kaye) of Deville, Mark B. Reid (Sheliah) of Old Hickory, TN, Chancey S. Watts of Vidalia, and Bubba Watts (Annette) of Vick; daughters, Lanette Foster of Moreauville, Rhonda Lemoine (Scott) of Moreauville, Kimberly Ivey (Johnny) of Gray, Renee Watts of Jonesville, and Sherry Watts of Jonesville. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Lavergne (Daniel) of Church Point and Judy McMillan of Opelousas; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 3 grand dogs, Stella, Lola, & Mia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Anzie Prudhomme & Ella Mae Bordelon Prudhomme; granddaughter, Melisa Monceaux, and son-in-law, Noel S. Foster.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 11:00pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Marksville Church of Nazarene in Marksville and will resume Thursday morning at 8:00am until the time of service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 6608 Porterie St. Mansura.