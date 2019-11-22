Joan Bordelon, 83, of Hessmer

Funeral Mass for Joan Bordelon of Hessmer will begin at 10:30am on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church of Belledeau with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will be held St. Martin of Tours Catholic Cemetery.

Joan Bordelon, age 83, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Cheryl Bordelon of Hessmer, Jodie Bordelon, Sr. (Charlene) of Hessmer, and Monique Kimble of Hessmer; grandchildren, Nicholas Bordelon, Brady Bordelon, Brandi Brouillette, Jodie Bordelon, Jr., Kodie Brouillette, and Jeremy Kimble; great-grandchildren, Daylan, Kyleigh, Kallie, Jace, Ayden, Justin, and Preston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Bordelon; parents, Cyrile & Cesna Mayeaux Laborde; and brother, Jessie Laborde.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 10:00pm on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura and will resume 8:00am on Monday morning.

