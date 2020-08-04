Joan McMills, 76, Marksville

Funeral services for Joan Gaspard McMills will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Deacon Gary Schupbach, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, II under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Joan Gaspard McMills, age 76 of Marksville, passed away at the Hessmer Nursing Home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 11:55 A.M.

Mrs. McMills shared her love to her family by being an excellent cook. She enjoyed spending as much time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and tutored adults for their civil service exams. Mrs. McMills will be sadly missed by her entire family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Eddie McMills, Jr. of Marksville, children, Gary (Cynthia) McMills of Baton Rouge, Chalayne McMills of Marksville, siblings, E.J. (Joanne) Gaspard of Hammond, Steve (Pat) Gaspard of Silbee, TX. and Canelia Gaspard Wilson of Alexandria. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McMills was preceded in death by her parents, Eric Gaspard and Nelda Grahm Gaspard and sister, Stella Lee.

The McMills Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. until time of service. There will be a limit of 50 people allowed in the funeral home during the visitation and funeral service.