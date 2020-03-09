JoAnn Lachney, age 63 of Carencro

A Mass of Christian Burial for JoAnn Lachney will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Lachney, age 63 of Carencro, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital.

JoAnn was retired from the United States Postal Service. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking for her boys.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Courtney Lachney; and her parents, Jesse and Edith Rowley.

Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Gene Lachney of Carencro; her son, Lucas Tyler Lachney of Carencro; her sisters, Patricia R. Brown and husband Roger of Bunkie, Frances R. Mayeaux and husband Paul of Moreauville and Georgette R. Winfree and husband Gary of Ball; and her nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com-