JoAnn Miguel, 51, Big Cane

Funeral services for JoAnn Willis Miguel will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bro. David Broussard officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Miguel, age 51 of Big Cane, formerly of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bennie Willis.

Survivors include her husband of 23 years, John Miguel of Big Cane; her son, John Scott Miguel, II of Lafayette; her mother, Jewell DeSoto Willis of Bayou Jacque and her sister, Wendy W. Carter of Plaucheville.

Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.

