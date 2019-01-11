Joel Duane Cloud, 14 of Marksville

Funeral services for Joel Duane Cloud will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 15, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend David Wilson, Reverend Wayne Romig, Reverend Kyle Couvillion and Pastor Eric Descant officiating, respectively.

Interment will be in Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifth Ward.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Joel Cloud, 14, of Marksville, passed away on January 3. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Michael Carter and paternal grandfather, Eddie Cloud.

Joel loved to smile, loved to make people laugh, and loved being involved in his church. He was a typical boy and never could keep his shoes on his feet. Joel loved fishing, his dogs, playing video games, board games and enjoyed reading all kinds of books. He was a very giving child, for his birthday he would ask to donate to St. Jude’s instead of receiving birthday gifts.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Douglas Cloud of Ruby, Anna Carter Strother of Marksville; one brother, Douglas Cloud, Jr. of Marksville; one sister, Victoria Cloud of Ruby; grandparents, Martha Kendrick of Pineville, Hosea Lewing of Many, Jean Signorello (Kevin) of Florida, Harriet Gauthier (Bobby) of Marksville; special friend, Cheyenne Deselle of Deville; step-father, Carter Strother and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 14, from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and resume on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Curtis Bonnette, Travis Jones, David Miller, Eddie Cloud, Hunter Setliff, Chris Cloud, David Jones and Douglas Cloud, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chance Bonnette and all of Joel’s buddies from church and Sunday school.

In Joel’s honor, the family request that any donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To extend online condolences to the Cloud family, please visit www.hixsonbrothers.com.