Joey Martinez, 38, Marksville

– Funeral services for Joey Vidal Martinez, Jr. will be held on 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Father Edwin Rodriguez, officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Joey Vidal Martinez Jr., age 38 of Marksville, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area.

Joey attended Marksville High School and served in the Louisiana Army National Guard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent every chance he had in the outdoors. He enjoyed cooking outdoors and most importantly, being around family. Joey had such a radiant smile and his heart was filled with love, kindness and respect for others.

Family members who will cherish his memory are his Father, Tommy Moseley of Independence, mothers, Mary Liz Moseley of Independence and Patricia Ard Bush of Marksville, brother, Robert (Jane Ann) Bush, Jr. of Lecompte, Uncles, Ricky St. Romain of Lafayette, Dwayne St. Romain of New Orleans, Aunt, Gwen Goudeau of Marksville, nephew, Andrew Bush of Lecompte, niece, Katelyn Bush of Lecompte and his special Fur Baby Service Dog, Charlie. Also survived by cousins, extended family and friends.

Joey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Huey and Lizzie Mae Clapps Ard, uncles, Rickey Ard, Huey Ard, Peter Ard, siblings, Joshua Paul Martinez and Tenee Martinez.

Joey’s Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. The Holy Rosary will be recited on Tuesday morning at 9:00 A.M. To extend on-line condolences, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Tommy Moseley, Robert Bush, Jr., Andrew Bush, Rickey Ard, II, Matthew Ard and Patricia Ard Bush.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.