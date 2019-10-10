John “Scotty” Normand. age 57, of Simmesport

A memorial service, celebration of life for John “Scotty” Normand of Simmesport will begin at 2pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Simmesport with very special friend, Rev. Daniel Wright officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

John “Scotty” Normand, age 57, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was born March 12, 1962 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a lifelong resident of Simmesport. He cherished his time hunting, fishing, gardening, & planting flowers.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife & companion of 38 years, Joyce Cooper; along with his pet, “Little Bit”; his sister, Myra Normand. He is also survived by his favorite niece, Amber Dupuy & her husband, Adam and their son, Easton; along with other numerous relatives & friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight Normand; sister, Colleen Normand; his parents, Lloyd Paul & Thomasine Normand.

Visitation will begin at 10am until 2pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Simmesport.

The family would like to thank the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home Staff for their attention and care during his time there as a resident. A special thanks to Jerod Lacour, Casey, Jean, Lashonda, Brittany, Erin, “Tee”, Wanda, & Doris. Very special thanks to Larosha, for your warmness & love, going above & beyond for his care and becoming a part of our family with your amazing heart. Also instrumental in Scotty’s life was a longtime friend, Blaine Bordelon, his “Angel”, Helen Lacombe, and very close friends, Linda Lartigue Kimble & Annie Lofton. Special thanks is extended to his longtime doctor & friend, Dr. John Gosserand along with his nurse, Sandra.

Scotty was a very warm & big hearted man and will be sadly missed.