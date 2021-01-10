John Blalock, 75, Fifth Ward

Private funeral services for John William Blalock of Fifth Ward, an Alexandria native, will be held at a later date.

Blalock, 75 died peacefully Saturday, January 9 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Blalock was the founder and CEO of Best Little Door House in Town located in Alexandria. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle and father-figure to many of his children’s friends and extended family. “Daddy” was the full of life and spent his years filling his home with love and laughter to all who were blessed to meet him. There will never be better stories of “thousands and thousands” of deer, fish and more. There will never be a heartier laughter or better words of advice for us all. In his life, he instilled his love of family togetherness and lessons of hard work we will forever miss as the angels watch over him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mildred; brothers, PJ and David Blalock and sister, Mary Ann Blalock.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Blalock; children, Debra (Toney) Garwatoski of Spring, Texas;, Louis Paul (Jennifer) Blalock of Fifth Ward and Kimberly Blalock (Mark Bourque) of Fifth Ward; brothers, Michael, Jimmy, Tommy, Mark and Chuck; ‘adoptive’ children, Jason Arnaud, Jessica (Kristal) Blanchard and Tiffany Trichell (Rebecca Bruce) and Raquel Franceschi; grandchildren, Danielle (Owen) and Katheryn; William and Julie and Mollie, Shyanne and Austin; step grandson, Levi; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, St. Frances Cabrini Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and all who have consoled us during our time of bereavement.