John Cooper Gintzage, age 62, of Pollock, formerly of Brouillette

Funeral services for Mr. John Cooper Gintz will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Brett Dupuy officiating. Interment will be in Abundant Life Church Cemetery in Hickory Hill. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mr. Gintz, age 62, of Pollock, formerly of Brouillette, departed this life on October 16, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick L. Sr. and Linnie Cooper Gintz. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 36 years, Darlene Grice Gintz of Pollock; three brothers, Fredrick L. Gintz, Jr. “Louie” of Brouillette, Allen C. Gintz “Chris” of Marksville, Kenneth Ray Gintz (Lisa) of Plaucheville and one sister, Debra Mae White (Roger) of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Joseph Laborde, Timothy Laborde, Dan Laborde, Jason Gintz, Devin Belgard and Samuel Cole.