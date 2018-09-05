John Daniel Coleman

BIG CANE - John Daniel "Danny" Coleman, age 71 of Goudeau, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Bunkie General Hospital. Burial will follow at a later date at the Big Cane Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Born on January 6, 1947, Danny loved to hunt and fish in his spare time. He was also involved in the Goudeau Volunteer Fire Department, the Lions Club and the Families Helping Families organization.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Lee and Geraldine Morrow Coleman; and his sister, Linda Coleman Grissette.

Survivors include his brother, David Lee (Carolyn M.) Coleman of Brusly; his sister, Regina Coleman Rachal of Lake Charles; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com