John Day, Jr., age 63, of Cottonport

Funeral services for John A. Day, Jr. will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at 11:00am in St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Burial will follow immediately after the service in St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery in Mansura.

John Day, Jr., 63, a resident of Cottonport passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Valley View Nursing home in Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Theresa (Lavalais) Day and three sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory are his five sisters, Gwendolyn Bradford of Cottonport, Georgia Bradford of Cottonport, Margaret Eggins of Cottonport, Edna Day of Cottonport, and Diana Thomas of Memphis, TN; four brothers, Leon Day of Cottonport, Tony Day of Cottonport, Felix Day of Alexandria, and Terry Day of Cottonport; Godchildren, Shelitha Berry of Mansura and La’ Questa Jones of Alexandria; three special friends, Laura Lee Deshotel of Texas, Mildred Francisco of Mansura, and Mary Ann Francisco of Hessmer.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at 8:00am in St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.